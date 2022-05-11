SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, Meow Wolf announced plans to open two permanent exhibitions in Texas. One will open in Grapevine in 2023 and the other in Houston in 2024.

According to a press release, the Grapevine exhibit will be located in Grapevine Milles, a shopping mall located within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The Houston exhibit will be located in the city’s Fifth Ward.

“Opening a permanent exhibition in the largest and one of the most diverse states in the country has been on Meow Wolf’s radar for years, and we are excited to be formally underway,” said Jose Tolosa, CEO of Meow Wolf.

The release says Meow Wolf plans to work with hundreds of artists, both local to Texas and from their Santa Fe headquarters. The company will be actively recruiting artists and staff this summer. Those interested in positions are encouraged to follow the company on Instagram, Twitter, or their official website.

The Texas exhibits will join Meow Wolf’s ever-expanding locations across the country. Omega Mart opened in Las Vegas, NV in February of 2021, and Convergence Station opened in Denver, CO in September of 2021.