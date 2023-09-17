MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Fall is in the air, and as the season quickly approaches, one popular New Mexico pumpkin patch is gearing up for opening day. With its corn maze, hayrides, castle, and more, McCall’s Pumpkin Patch will open next Saturday.

The farm said they have added to their pumpkin express train along with their menu items. The haunted farm, which opens on September 29, is also getting ready to scare guests with its latest additions.

Last season, wet weather forced the pumpkin patch to shut down for two weekends. The farm is hoping for better weather this season.

“Opening day is this coming Saturday, September 23. Looking for a really good year, hopefully, a little drier year over last season,” said Managing Partner at McCall’s Pumpkin Patch, Kevin McCall.

The farm is still looking to hire employees for this season at the pumpkin patch and the haunted farm. To find out more about working for McCall’s, click here.