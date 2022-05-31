UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey visited his hometown this week after 19 students and two adults were shot and killed at an elementary school there.

Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican who represents Uvalde in Congress, tweeted out a picture of McConaughey visiting with staff Friday.

“This week was a solemn reminder that evil exists in the world, but we will never let it break us. We’ll unite to be an even more powerful reminder that love never fails & together we can change things,” Gonzales said. “Appreciate Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey helping us heal.”

McConaughey did not publicize his trip to Uvalde but did post his thoughts on the shooting in his hometown.

“As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my home town of Uvalde, Texas,” the actor wrote on Twitter. “Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us.”