ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Maroon 5 will be making a stop in Albuquerque along with Meghan Trainor and Leon Bridges.

On Wednesday, the band announced its 2020 tour which will come to the Isleta Amphitheater on June 3, 2020. Pre-sale tickets begin on December 9 and tickets will go on sale Friday, December 13.

Maroon 5 performed during the Super Bowl halftime show last February.