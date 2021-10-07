Major Hollywood strike could be on the horizon for NM film crews

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hundreds of New Mexico workers could find themselves in the midst of a major movie strike. Over the weekend, members of The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees overwhelmingly voted to authorize a nationwide strike.

The union says its members such as costume designers, cinematographers, and production crews are subjected to excessive working hours and unlivable wages. Negotiations are in the works but should a strike happen, many productions in the state would have to shut down immediately.

