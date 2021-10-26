Luke Bryan helps woman stranded on Tennessee road

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee woman’s chance encounter with a country music star on Sunday has been viewed more than 3 million times on TikTok.

“I was just driving to my parent’s house, and my tire blew out,” said Courtney Potts, a young mom of two. “I was scared to keep going, so I just had to stop because I didn’t want to mess my wheel up.” She pulled to the side of a road in Columbia.

Potts had hoped someone would stop and offer help. Moments later, a man ran out of a pickup truck.

“He was like, ‘Hey, I almost hit you! This is a really bad road, we’ve got to get out of this curve,'” Potts said. “I knew his voice, and I was like, ‘Okay this is happening?!'”

The man was none other than the hip-shaking “Entertainer of the Year,” Luke Bryan.

“I’m not one of those to be like ‘oh my god it’s Luke Bryan!'” she said. “I was just trying to be cool, and I didn’t want to make him feel awkward.”

Bryan was on his way to go hunting with his kids. Potts’ son was fast asleep in the backseat, and she held her daughter as the country music star got to work. The jack that came with her car was bending, so he had to use his to do the job.

“He didn’t act like a celebrity, not even a little bit. He just looked like anybody else that would have pulled over,” she said.

Thirty minutes later, he was done. Before he headed out, she snapped a picture with him. She said Bryan can crash her party, anytime.

“I would just tell him thank you so much for stopping, he didn’t have to do that,” Potts said. “Him being from the South, he knows people would have stopped, but he chose to stop even when he was busy, and I am just so grateful to them.”

Potts shared the story on her Instagram and TikTok, gaining attention from all across the country.

“There’s people that I haven’t talked to in years that have shared it,” she said. “For that to go viral, I was just blown away, and it’s one of those things where you go, ‘What just happened?'”