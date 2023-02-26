ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of people gathered in Los Ranchos on Saturday, Feb. 25 to celebrate the village’s second annual matanza. The event featured a variety of food items, with the main attractions being meats that were slow-roasted in a coal pit.

400 people attended the event and enjoyed coal-roasted pig, turkey, and lamb. On top of the food, there were also more than a dozen local vendors along with live music and games. Donald T. Lopez, Mayor of Los Ranchos, says he couldn’t have asked for a better event.

Lopez says, “we’re very pleased the weather was blessed for us, a really nice afternoon. Literally, everybody that is here is really enjoying the matanza, especially the food.” The mayor says Los Ranchos plans on hosting the event again next year.