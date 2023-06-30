LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos is hosting its 16th annual ScienceFest, and this year, visitors can discover all things “Energy.” The 2023 event will take place from July 7 to 18 and will feature hands-on activities where all ages can learn about the different forms of energy.

“Ahead of the release of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the festival is well-timed for visitors to discover our historic destination and the behind-the-scenes stories. This year’s theme, ‘Energy,’ provides the perfect opportunity to dive headfirst into the breakthrough discoveries that continue to happen in Los Alamos,” says Jacquelyn Connolly, the event’s organizer.

Event Schedule

July 7 Friday Night Concert – Ashley Pond, 6 p.m. opener, 8 p.m. headliner “Enjoy this Friday Night Concert of Shamarr Allen with the opening band, SaxAtomix. Sponsored by Los Alamos Mainstreet, and part of the Los Alamos Summer Concert Series.”

July 8 Discover Day – Ashley Pond and Fuller Lodge & Lawn, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. “One of our main events during the course of ScienceFest. Hands-on discoveries await at the many booths represented by a variety of STEM partners.” “Starting at noon, our beer garden and band will open. Surrounded by many vendors and partners with informational booths, this will be a highlight of the afternoon.”

July 9 Los Alamos Big Band Dance – Fuller Lodge, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. “Los Alamos Big Band is one of our community’s oldest organizations. Travel back to the 1940s with music, dance, and fashion!”

July 11 Tuesdays at the Square – Central Park Square, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. “Los Alamos Jazz Project headlines our ScienceFest-themed Tuesday concert.”

July 15 Play Crawl: STEAM for Adults – Central Park Square, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. “Come out to Central Park Square and play again like a kid. Math games, engineering activities, science experiments, beer, trivia. It’s all here!”

July 17 Los Alamos Showcase & Demo Day – Fuller Lodge, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Morning pitches from LEEP and Lab innovators. Afternoon Roundtables: Trends in Energy and Space Industries. Tapped In – 5 pm, poster talks and beverages”

July 18 Tuesdays at the Square Closing Party – Central Park Square, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. “Half-Pint and the Growlers will close out our ScienceFest series.”



To view the full schedule of events and to learn more about Los Alamos’ ScienceFest, visit their website here.