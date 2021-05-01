Locals jump at chance to see movies at newly-reopened Century Rio

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Small crowds have been seen so far for the first day of local movie theaters reopening. Century Rio 24 off of I-25 and Osuna says it has extra cleaning and safety protocols in place as it welcomes guests back for the first time in over a year.

Movies currently playing include Mortal Kombat, Godzilla Versus Kong, and Nobody, among others. The theater is also offering comeback classics for private watch parties.

Movie fans told KRQE crews they were eager to jump at their first chance to get back to the theater. “We’ve been missing seeing the movies in the theater, so this was our opportunity to come in. We got movies for today and tomorrow,” said Alex Padilla of Albuquerque.

“We got a babysitter today. We’ve been with the kids for over a year, so we were telling them this is a great way to get out,” said Julie River, also from Albuquerque.

Under the green level for reopening, movie theaters in Bernalillo County can now open at 25% capacity. Tickets are now available for standard showtimes and private watch parties online and on the Cinemark app.