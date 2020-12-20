Local theatre company gets creative with annual Christmas play

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a Christmas tradition, a local theatre company always puts on a live production of A Christmas Carol. This year, they’ve been working for months to bring the show to people in a COVID-safe way.

A Christmas Carol is a holiday classic, the story teaching everyone the reason for the season. “I think a Christmas Carol is full of hope, joy, and miracles,” said Savannah Harden, the actress playing Martha, Ebenezer’s servant.

Every year, Elite Dance & Theatre in Albuquerque puts on its very own version of the popular Christmas story. This year, they knew it would be impossible to perform in front of a live audience because of the pandemic, so they filmed the production. Starting Saturday, it will be available to rent on their website.

“We had a blast, it was a sharp learning curve,” said Cheri Costales, the Director of Elite Dance & Theatre. Since August, the group of actors and dancers have been rehearsing in the theatre in small groups, or virtually on Zoom, to make the production come to life.

“It’s very different. Having a lot of experience as a stage actor, it’s like ‘oh there’s no audience to respond to you,” said Alex Harden, the actor who plays Fred, Ebenezer’s nephew. Harden says despite all of the challenges they faced along the way, they knew they faced throughout the production, it’s more important now than ever before to share the message. “Just remember what Christmas is about. It’s about restoring hope, restoring reasons for living,” said Harden.

The theatre is charging a twenty-five dollars to rent the movie, for a 48 hour period of time.