Local choir group to perform in parks all summer long

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local choir group is working to bring a sense of normalcy to Albuquerque with live performances. Quintessence is a semi-pro choir that has been around for 30 years.

During the pandemic, the group has been working to bring audiences a chance to hear a wide selection of traditional and eclectic music. On Saturday, they went to Bataan Park on Lomas and sang a capella.

They say it’s just one sign that life is getting somewhat back to normal. “After this long lockdown of no singing, we’re starting to open up, the world is starting to open up again, and this is the choral response to that,” said Quintessence member Amy Greer.

They plan to perform at parks around the city every other week this summer. The group will also be hosting a summer festival the last week of July.