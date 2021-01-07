Local chef gets his chance in “Hell’s Kitchen”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local chef will represent New Mexico Thursday night on the newest season of Hell’s Kitchen. Chef Marc Quinones says it was a wild ride filming season 19 in Las Vegas.

Quinones says more than anything, he was thrilled to be able to represent New Mexico on a national platform. “We have a lot to offer right here in the great state of New Mexico. I wanted to show the world the country, that we can dance in that arena; we can do it. And just being there was such a great honor,” says Quinones.

The Albuquerque High School grad will compete alongside 17 other chefs for a chance to become head chef at Gordon Ramsay’s Lake Tahoe restaurant. Filming took place almost two years ago and he spent six weeks away from his family.

News 13 asked what viewers can expect on the show. Quinones says the premiere is all about the competitors presenting their signature dish to Ramsay to help set the tone for the rest of the season. “I wouldn’t change a thing. I’m super happy with what I did. I want you all to see it and ultimately, Chef Ramsay is the judge. It’s his opinion. So let’s find out what he had to say tonight when he tasted my signature dish,” Quinones says.

As for showcasing New Mexican cuisine to the country, he says there are a lot more great, deep flavors our state offers than just chile. Quinones says his first jobs were in fast food in Albuquerque. He eventually got his classical training and worked around the country before coming back to New Mexico in 2005.

Quinones is inviting people to participate in a live Q and A on Facebook after the premiere episode at 7:00 p.m.

