SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – One local band is paying homage to rock and roll legends.

Pink Freud, a veteran New Mexico cover band, played some of Pink Floyd’s greatest hits Saturday night for the New Mexico Tech Performing Arts series. It aims to bring the world of arts to Socorro County with a wide array of performances virtually during the pandemic.

The series’ next show is in two weeks. The entire schedule is available on the New Mexico Tech website.