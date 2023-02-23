ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Keshet Dance and Center for the Arts is presenting the 2023 Choreographers’ Showcase. It’s a two-day showcase including new works from choreographers in various styles, returning alums, and pieces in development from the 2023 Makers Space Experience Cohort.

Keshet’s Advancement and Communications Manager Evening Star Barron says the event will be a mixture of local and visiting guest artists. “The Choreographers’ Showcase is a chance for choreographers and dance makers to share or showcase their new works or works in progress,” Barron says.

Submissions to the showcase are open to local and national dance makers of any discipline and at any point in their careers. The event will take place on Friday, February 25 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m. at the Keshet Center for the Arts at 4121 Cutler Ave. NE. Masks will be required. Tickets are available online. You can also call 505-224-9808 or email BoxOffice@KeshetArts.org.