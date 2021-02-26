Live performances returning to restaurants, breweries

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Restaurants and breweries are again allowed to have live music performances. “We haven’t specifically, necessarily banned live music from these types of places except to say all of the performers have to abide by the same restrictions as everyone else. So they are wearing masks, they are socially distant,” said Daniel Schlegel from the office of the governor. “If you have a jazz trio playing in the side of the venue or restaurant while people are dining, that’s okay.”

Officials said this while answering questions from businesses about changes to the framework. The state says live performances cannot be ticketed events and all patrons must be seated at a table.

Under the new order, while in yellow, restaurant seating increased to one-third capacity for indoor. So, you will likely see more people in restaurants this weekend. When the county hits turquoise, they can increase to 75% for indoor and outdoor.