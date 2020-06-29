LIST: Las Vegas casinos, resorts announce reopening dates

Photographed through glass, streets are empty of traffic along the Las Vegas Strip as casinos and other business are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A day after Governor Steve Sisolak officially announced he “feels confident” on June 4 as the date gaming operations can resume, Strip properties started confirming they will reopen their doors.

The following gaming and hotel properties have confirmed reopening dates:

Aliante: June 4, 12:01 a.m.

June 4, 12:01 a.m. Aquarius Casino Resort: June 4, 8 a.m.

June 4, 8 a.m. Aria Resort & Casino : July 1, 10 a.m.

: July 1, 10 a.m. Arizona Charlie’s Boulder: June 4, 12:01 a.m

June 4, 12:01 a.m Arizona Charlie’s Decatur: June 4, 12:01 a.m.

June 4, 12:01 a.m. Bellagio : June 4, 10 a.m.

: June 4, 10 a.m. Boulder Station: June 4, 12:01 a.m.

June 4, 12:01 a.m. Caesars Palace: June 4, 10 a.m.

June 4, 10 a.m. California Hotel & Casino: June 4, 12:01 a.m.

June 4, 12:01 a.m. Cannery: June 4, 12:01 a.m.

June 4, 12:01 a.m. Circus Circus Hotel & Casino: June 4, 9 a.m.

June 4, 9 a.m. Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: June 4, 10 a.m.

June 4, 10 a.m. El Cortez Hotel & Casino: June 4, 8 a.m.

June 4, 8 a.m. Excalibur Hotel & Casino : June 11

: June 11 Edgewater Casino : June 4, 12:01 a.m.

: June 4, 12:01 a.m. Encore : June 4, 10:00 a.m.

: June 4, 10:00 a.m. Flamingo Las Vegas: June 4, 10 a.m.

June 4, 10 a.m. Fremont Hotel & Casino : June 4, 12:01 a.m.

: June 4, 12:01 a.m. Gold Coast : June 4, 12:01 a.m.

: June 4, 12:01 a.m. Golden Nugget: June 4, 12:01 a.m. (Hotel, pool and Claim Jumper reopen on Wednesday, June 3, 3:00 p.m.)

June 4, 12:01 a.m. (Hotel, pool and Claim Jumper reopen on Wednesday, June 3, 3:00 p.m.) Golden Gate: June 4, 12:01 a.m.

June 4, 12:01 a.m. Gold Town Casino : June 4, 12:01 a.m.

: June 4, 12:01 a.m. Green Valley Ranch: June 4, 12:01 a.m.

June 4, 12:01 a.m. Harrah’s Las Vegas : June 5, 11 a.m.

: June 5, 11 a.m. High Roller Observation Wheel: June 4, 12 noon

June 4, 12 noon Jerry’s Nugget Casino : June 4, 9:00 a.m.

: June 4, 9:00 a.m. Joker’s Wild : June 4, 12:01 a.m.

: June 4, 12:01 a.m. Lakeside Casino & RV Park : June 4, 12:01 a.m.

: June 4, 12:01 a.m. LINQ Promenade : June 4, 10 a.m.

: June 4, 10 a.m. LINQ Hotel + Experience : June 12, 11 a.m.

: June 12, 11 a.m. Luxor Hotel and Casino : June 25, 10 a.m.

: June 25, 10 a.m. M Resort: June 4, 8 a.m.

June 4, 8 a.m. Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino : July 1, 11 a.m.

: July 1, 11 a.m. MGM Grand: June 4, 11 a.m.

June 4, 11 a.m. New York-New York: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino : June 4, 12:01 a.m.

: June 4, 12:01 a.m. Palace Station: June 4, 12:01 a.m.

June 4, 12:01 a.m. Palazzo: June 4, 9 a.m.

June 4, 9 a.m. Paris Las Vegas: June 18

June 18 Plaza Hotel & Casino: June 4, 12:01 a.m.

June 4, 12:01 a.m. Primm Valley Casino: June 4. 7 a.m.

June 4. 7 a.m. Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa: June 4, 12:01 a.m.

June 4, 12:01 a.m. Sahara Las Vegas: June 4 at 10 a.m.

June 4 at 10 a.m. Santa Fe Station: June 4, 12:01 a.m.

June 4, 12:01 a.m. Sam’s Town: June 4, 12:01 a.m.

June 4, 12:01 a.m. South Point Hotel &Casino: June 4, 8 a.m.

June 4, 8 a.m. Suncoast: June 4, 12:01 a.m.

June 4, 12:01 a.m. Sunset Station: June 4, 12:01 a.m.

June 4, 12:01 a.m. The Orleans: June 4, 12:01 a.m.

June 4, 12:01 a.m. The Signature: June 4, 11 a.m.

June 4, 11 a.m. The STRAT: June 4, 8 a.m.

June 4, 8 a.m. Treasure Island: June 4 at 9 a.m.

June 4 at 9 a.m. Tuscany Casino: June 4 at 4 a.m.

June 4 at 4 a.m. Venetian Resort: June 4, 9 a.m.

June 4, 9 a.m. Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas : July 1

: July 1 Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino: June 18 (no time announced)

June 18 (no time announced) Wynn: June 4 at 10 a.m.

NOTE: Most companies are undergoing a phased reopening, with a small number of properties opening at a time, until there is an increase in demand to open more.

The above list includes the properties that have confirmed their reopening to 8 News Now through email, statements, etc. There are other properties also planning to open on June 4, as stated on their websites.

Caesars Entertainment says both gaming and hospitality operations will resume at Caesars Palace and Flamingo Las Vegas on Thursday, June 4 after being closed for more than two months due to the state shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, Caesars Entertainment shared Wednesday it “anticipates that several retail and dining outlets along The LINQ Promenade, as well as the High Roller Observation Wheel, will reopen.”

Complying with physical distancing guidelines, both Caesars Palace and the Flamingo will offer lodging, dining options and access to their outdoor pools, as well as slot machines and table games. The company is suspending fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas.

Caesars Palace and the Flamingo will implement the previously announced enhanced health and safety protocols.

The following amenities are reopening at Caesars Palace:

All resort pools along with the swim-up gaming area at the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis (June 12)

Brioche by Guy Savoy, (June 24) Monday – Wednesday 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday – Sunday 6 a.m.-midnight

Café Americano Daily – 24 Hours

COLOR – A Salon by Michael Boychuck (June 12)

DiFara Pizza – Daily 11 a.m.-midnight

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen – Daily 4-10:30 p.m., To Go Menu

Fitness Center

Mesa Grill by Bobby Flay – Thursday through Sunday 5-10:30 p.m., To Go Menu

Nobu Restaurant – Thursday through Sunday 5-10:30 p.m., To Go Menu

Old Homestead – Daily 4-10:30 p.m., To Go Menu

Pronto by Giada – Thursday through Sunday 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

Race & Sportsbook and Sportsbook Bar (June 12)

Smashburger – Daily 7 a.m.-midnight

Starbucks (Augustus Tower) – Daily 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Starbucks (Forum Food court), Thursday through Sunday 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

Tiger Wok & Ramen, (June 12) Daily 11 a.m.-midnight

The following amenities are reopening at Forum Shops at Caesars Palace

Carmine’s Italian Restaurant

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

The Palm Restaurant

The following amenities are reopening at the Flamingo

Club Cappuccino (Lobby) – Daily 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

Monorail – Daily 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

Café To Go

Bonanno’s Pizza (Food Court)

Carlos N’ Charlie’s

Margaritaville

Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel & Casino will reopen on June 5.

The following amenities are reopening at Harrah’s Las Vegas on June 12:

Carnaval Court Bar

Fulton Street Food Hall Grill

Fulton Street Food Hall Noodle Bar

Starbucks adjacent to Carnaval Court

Fulton Street Food Hall Café, Friday through Sunday 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Thursday 6:30-11 a.m.

Fulton Street Food Hall – Pizza, Soups, Salads, Burgers – Daily 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Oyster Bar – Thursday through Sunday

Piano Bar

Pizza Cake

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Friday through Monday

Starbucks (Lobby) – Daily 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

The following amenities will open at The LINQ Hotel + Experience when it reopens on June 12:

Food and Beverage

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar – Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Nook Café – Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hash House A Go Go – daily, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Catalyst Bar and Re: Match Bar – daily, 24 hours

O’Sheas – Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 a.m.; Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

Pool

Influence, The Pool at The LINQ – Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Retail

Wine and Spirits – Thursday through Sunday

Paris Las Vegas reopens June 18. The following restaurants and bars will open with the hours specified:

Gordon Ramsay Steak – Thursday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

JJ’s Boulangerie (dining room) – daily, 24 hours

La Pizza (express window) – daily, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

La Creperie – breakfast daily, 6 a.m. to noon

Café Belle Madeleine – breakfast daily, 5 a.m. to noon

Arc Bar – daily, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Le Central Bar – daily, 24 hours

Gustav’s Bar – daily, 24 hours

Le Cabaret Bar – daily, 2 p.m. to close

Eiffel Tower Restaurant – daily, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Eiffel Tower Restaurant – daily, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Café Americano – daily, 6 a.m. to noon

BEER PARK – now open daily, 2 p.m. to close

HEXX Kitchen + Bar – now open daily, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mon Ami Gabi – now open daily, 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

For more information on Caesars Entertainment’s health and safety protocols, click HERE.

Wynn Resorts says both hotel towers and the casino, as well as all restaurants will reopen on June 4 as well. The resort’s newest restaurant, Elio, will open later in the month.

The company plans to offer guests “a complete Las Vegas experience by opening every amenity and outlet available.”

Amenities available at Wynn properties include:

Both Wynn and Encore hotel towers

Two 24-hour casinos with a variety of table games and slots as well as the Race & Sports Book

The resort’s full portfolio of fine-dining restaurants, lounges, and casual eateries, several with outdoor seating on open verandas and patios

Expansive resort pools with private cabanas

Wynn’s 18-hole championship golf course

Nightly entertainment at the Lake of Dreams

Three retail esplanades

Full-service beauty salons, barber shop, spa treatments and fitness centers

In addition, Wynn says it has implemented several new enhancements in social distancing, touchless technologies, and cleaning protocols:

Non-invasive thermal temperature checks and face coverings provided at all entrances

Automatic hand sanitizer stations, UV Technology, and electrostatic sprayers will be utilized throughout the resort

Sealed guest rooms after meticulous sanitization by Wynn’s professional housekeeping staff

Amenity kits including sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, and face coverings in each guest room

Dedicated team of cleaning professionals sanitizing public guest areas 24 hours a day

Wynn employees have all been tested for COVID-19, the company stated in its news release. They are all required to wear face coverings.

For more information on Wynn Resorts’ COVID-19 updates, click HERE.

MGM Resorts plans to open four of its 12 properties on June 4, including Bellagio, New York-New York, MGM Grand and The Signature.

At opening, MGM Resorts says the amenities at all of its properties will be limited. “As demand for the destination builds, additional venues within these resorts will open and other MGM Resorts properties on The Strip will reopen,” the company said in a news release on Wednesday.

Key initiatives of the company’s Seven-Point Safety Plan include:

Employee screening, temperature checks and COVID-19 specific training

COVID-19 testing offered for employees as they return to work in partnership with the local medical community

Employees will be required to wear masks; Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks, and in some settings where physical distancing is more difficult and/or barriers do not exist, will be required to do so. Examples of where masks will be required include salons, certain table games where physical barriers are not in place and elevators, if riding with guests outside of their travel group. Masks will be provided, free of charge

For areas where physical distancing presents challenges, plexiglass barriers will be installed, or other measures will be used to reduce risks

Contactless Check-In through the MGM Resorts App will allow hotel guests to go through the check-in process on their personal devices, minimizing interactions

Guestroom Attendants will wear masks and gloves while cleaning each room and will change gloves between guestrooms

Digital menus will be available to view on personal mobile devices via QR codes in the company’s food and beverage outlets

MGM has compiled its own internal team and processes to respond if a guest or employee tests positive for COVID-19. We ask that if a guest tests positive after visiting one of our properties, they alert us through a special email address (covid19@mgmresorts.com). We will immediately report any positive test results to the local health department and assist with contact tracing to support the health department investigators.

MGM Resorts announced last week that complimentary self-parking will be available for guests, but valet parking will not be operational.

For a full list of amenities offered at MGM Resorts, click HERE.

The Venetian Resort is expecting to also open June 4, but plans on doing so in phases. In a statement to 8 News Now, Las Vegas Sands stated the Venetian Tower will open first and the Palazzo tower will follow at a later date.

Following the announcement from Governor Sisolak regarding reopening Nevada’s gaming industry, The Venetian Resort will accept reservations for arrivals beginning June 4, when we anticipate opening our doors to the public. As we look to open in phases, the Venetian tower will be the first available; The Palazzo tower will follow at a later date. We continue to adhere to guidance provided by federal, state and local authorities including the Southern Nevada Health District, Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, and the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Upon opening, our guests can expect the amenities of a luxury Las Vegas resort including: a full-service casino, more than a dozen restaurants, several bars including the acclaimed Dorsey Cocktail Bar, our fully renovated Venetian pool deck, fitness center and multiple retail outlets. Reservations scheduled for arrivals on June 1-3 will be cancelled automatically. All first responders and community heroes who previously booked our special “Get the LOVE” offer over June 1-3 will be contacted by our team to reschedule their complimentary stay. In light of the COVID-19 situation, we have launched Venetian Clean, our commitment to more than 800 separate initiatives to enhance safety and minimize risk for our visitors and Team Members. Additionally, as we prepare for opening, we are performing COVID-19 testing on all Venetian Team Members to ensure our workforce is ready to serve. For more information on Venetian Clean, visit: venetian.com/venetianclean. Venetian Resort

For more information on Venetian Resort’s health plan, click HERE.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will reopen its doors to the public on June 4 at 10 a.m. The Cosmopolitan will reopen with a multi-phased approach.

The resort has implemented strict guidelines under the Cosmopolitan Commitment, which builds upon existing health and safety procedures and addresses new operational and reporting processes.

Enhancements, include:

Advanced cleaning and sanitization protocols social distancing guidelines, non-invasive temperature screenings, floorplan and furniture reconfiguration, signage installations, in-room sanitization amenity for guests and more.



Additionally, QR (Quick Response) codes will be utilized at various bars and restaurants as a touchless option for guests to view menus. QR codes will be introduced to additional areas throughout the resort in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the Cosmopolitan is waiving paid self-parking for all guests. Valet parking will continue to remain complimentary for hotel guests.

For more details on the Cosmopolitan’s health and sanitization plans, click HERE.

The Plaza Hotel & Casino, located in downtown Las Vegas, will reopen to hotel and casino guests on June 4 in accordance with all federal, state and local government guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The property will require all staff to wear masks, have their temperature taken before starting work, enter through a designated location and observe social distancing. Guests will also be encouraged to wear masks (although not required) and receive an amenity kit at check-in with a complimentary mask for their use.

The resort is offering free self-parking and valet parking has been closed.

Some safety measures include:

Curbside check-in to minimize contact

Quick-serve dining outlets, such as Pop Up Pizza and Coffee Bar will reopen

Elevators will be limited to four people at a time

Plexiglass barriers, touchless hand sanitizer stations throughout property

For more details on the Plaza’s reopening plans or getaway offers, click HERE.

Boyd Gaming has announced it plans to resume operations at all nine of its Nevada gaming properties on June 4. Boyd owns The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Aliante, Cannery, Sam’s Town, Fremont, California and Jokers Wild.

The company resumed operations last week at its Mississippi and Louisiana properties and will open its Missouri and Iowa properties on June 1.

“We are excited for the opportunity to resume operations in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa, as our nationwide operations continue to return to business. So far, we are encouraged by the enthusiastic response we have seen from our customers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Kansas following our reopenings in those states,” said Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming. “By the first week of June, we look forward to having 21 of our 29 properties across the country back in operation, and we are optimistic that we will be able to reopen most of our remaining properties by the end of June.”

According to a Boyd Gaming news release, the company said it will “remain diligent in protecting the health and safety of every person who comes through our doors, following strict safety protocols that meet the highest standards set by federal, state and local officials.”

The properties are following a practice called “Boyd Clean” which is aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. Here are some of the main protocols:

Mandatory face coverings and temperature checks for all team members;

Social distancing requirements and capacity restrictions across all customer and team member areas, including casino floors and restaurants;

Enhanced cleaning and sanitation of all high-touch surfaces, including door handles, gaming machines, table games, handrails and elevator buttons;

Increased placement of hand sanitizer dispensers throughout our properties;

Required training for all team members on our safety protocols.

You can view all the safety protocols at this link.

Three of Boyd Gaming’s Southern Nevada properties — Eastside Cannery, Eldorado and Main Street Station — will remain closed during the initial reopening phase.

Things are looking up at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod. The iconic Las Vegas Strip property will reopen its doors and welcome back guests at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 4. With the reopening, The STRAT will offer up to a 45% discount on all room reservations, including those made for the hotel’s new Elevate Series rooms.

“We know a lot of people are ready for a Las Vegas escape,” said Stephen Thayer, vice president and general manager of The STRAT. “We hope to give everyone the Las Vegas trip of a lifetime, while also doing everything we can to ensure a safe, healthy stay.”

A Golden Entertainment, Inc. casino, The STRAT has implemented broad safety measures in accordance with the company’s new “Golden Commitment” standards. These measures include sanitation protocols at every touch point, from the parking garage through the entrances and the casino, to restaurants, bars, elevators and rooms. A full outline of the company’s “Golden Commitment” standards can be found HERE.

The STRAT will also limit its property occupancy to 50% and have procedures in place to ensure social distancing.

Much of The STRAT will reopen in this initial reopening phase, including the casino and 24-hour STRAT Café on the main floor, as well as much of the SkyPod, including the 100+ story Observation Deck, along with 108 Eats and 108 Drinks; select attractions: Big Shot and SkyJump Powered by MTN DEW; and the award-winning Top of the World restaurant.

The SkyPod’s Chapel in the Clouds, located 800 feet high above the Las Vegas Valley, will also reopen in the first phase and is now accepting wedding reservations. Options include two chapels on the 103rd floor; indoor and outdoor weddings on the Observation Deck, located on levels 108 and 109; private balcony weddings on level 112, and even thrill ride weddings.

Golden Entertainment will also be opening their Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino properties in Laughlin, Nevada.

8 News Now spoke with people on the Las Vegas Strip about their thoughts on reopening.

“It’s going to be a whole new Vegas, and I’m interested to learn about it,” said resident Howard Devine. “I’m not going to go gamble, but I’m going to go see what’s going to be because it’s a whole new world now.”

Resident Phil Johnson said it’s hard to tell if this is a good time to reopen gaming operations and noted, “I just don’t want to be around strangers because I don’t know if they’re caring the virus or not.”

Sisolak said he is willing to pull back on reopening gaming if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases, but he said “we’ve got a pretty robust contact tracing program that will be in place that will include going out of state.”

Station Casinos announced it will reopen six of its Valley properties on June 4, including Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station, Sunset Station, Boulder Station and Santa Fe Station.

You can expect everything the company’s resorts have to offer, from sparkling pools to casinos games and more.

To learn more about Station Casinos’ health and safety plan for guests and employees, click HERE.

Treasure Island Hotel and Casino is set to open its doors on June 4 and will debut new rooms to boot.

The resort will take steps to ensure the health and safety of its guest and employees via security temperature screenings, social distancing guidelines, making PPE available, confirmed room sanitization and more.

The hotel will open on June 4 with new fully renovated rooms and suites.

Gaming, hotel amenities and restaurants open as of June 4:

The Casino (opening at 10 a.m. on June 4) will be open 24 hours

Pool and Cabanas, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Pool Bar, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

RESTAURANTS: The Coffee Shop, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Pizzeria Francesco’s, 12 p.m. to 6 a.m.; Breeze Bar, 24 hours; Starbucks (inside), 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Starbucks (Strip-facing), 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

TI Gift Shop, 24 hours; Lobby Store, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Free Self Parking Garage, 24 hours

Senor Frogs, Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday & Saturday 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., Monday & Tuesday closed

ATTRACTIONS: Marvel Avenger’s S.T.A.T.I.O.N., Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Wedding Chapel at TI will be open

TI’s Race & Sports Book, opening a day later on June 5, will operate between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; and 24 hours through self-service kiosks.

Also starting on June 5, Gilley’s Saloon (bar only) will be open 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., 7 days a week. Starting on June 6, Golden Circle Sports Bar will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 7 days a week.

Learn more about TI’s additional COVID-19 safety tips HERE.

SAHARA Las Vegas will welcome guests back starting at 10 a.m. on June 4 with a planned phased-approach to reopening.

According to a news release, the first amenities available to guests will include the casino floor, rooftop pools and certain dining outlets, including Northside Café, CASBAR Lounge and Starbucks.

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés will reopen June 5.

The resort will implement the SAHARA Cares program for the health and safety of its guests and employees.

“We remain resolute in ensuring both guests and team members can feel safe when they come to our resort,” said Paul Hobson, senior vice president and general manager of SAHARA in the release. “Our guests may notice some of the changes we have made for safety, however what hasn’t changed is our commitment to delivering the same great, personalized experience they’ve come to expect from us. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back on June 4.”

For more on SAHARA’s health and safety program, click HERE.

Circus Circus Hotel & Casino will welcome guests back on Thursday, June 4. The pool will reopen, but the buffet will remain closed at this time.

Circus Circus has announced several special offers, renovations and updates that will be available upon reopening including:

Renovation of Slots A Fun Casino — The classic gambling spot located next door to the main Circus Circus casino has been revamped, and will include new refurbishments, additional gambling offerings, and the return of its classic offering of $1 hot dogs and $1 beer.

Adventuredome, Carnival Midway and Free Circus Acts will resume. Guests are encouraged to visit the Adventuredome theme park, which features rides and attractions for all ages; and the Carnival Midway where visitors can play a huge selection of games and win premium prizes. The Midway surrounds the circus stage, which showcases Free Circus Acts daily.

Enhanced RV Park Check-In. As the only RV park option on the strip, Circus Circus has made enhancements to the former process that will make it easier for guest check-in. The RV park currently starts at $20 per day for its 180 RV sites that include electrical and plumbing hookups.

RESTAURANTS/VENUES: Main Casino including Slots and Stadium Table Games, Slots A Fun Casino, William Hill Sports Book, Adventuredome, Carnival Midway and Free Circus Acts, Splash Zone & Pool, Spa & Salon, Parking & Transportation services, various shopping options, The Steak House, Pizzeria, Westside Deli, Blue Iguana Mexican, West Bar, Big Chill, Slots-A-Fun Bar, Lobby Bar and quick eat options McDonald’s, Starbucks, Subway, Krispy Kreme, Cocolini, Auntie Anne’s and Tasti D Lite.

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino will begin taking hotel reservations for check-in dates beginning Thursday, June 18.

Westgate Health and Safety Plan:

We are in constant communication: We have open lines with our Team Members to reinforce our personal hygiene and public area cleaning procedures in both guest-facing and back-house areas. All departments have implemented hand washing or sanitizing procedures, as well as hygiene protocols to take place multiple times during a Team Member’s shift. We keep it clean: All public and guest areas receive regular and extensive sanitization and deep cleaning protocols with the use of Peroxide Multi-Surface Cleaners and Disinfectants. Our cleaning staff has been provided with Disinfectant Wipes/Clorox Bleach Germicidal Wipes and Purell Surface Sanitizer for routine cleaning of all guest and Team Member touch points. We make it easy to stay clean: Additional hand sanitization stations have also been deployed throughout our resorts and corporate facilities. We are cautious: All Westgate Team Members who exhibit any “flu-like” symptoms have been prohibited from reporting to work until after they seek medical treatment and receive a “return to work authorization” from their physician. We’re following travel protocols: All Team Members have been instructed to not travel to any destination that is experiencing outbreaks of the virus, and if they do, they will be subject to a 14-day self-quarantine. We are so excited to welcome back our team members and guests, and provide them with a safe environment. With that in mind we are offering designated non-smoking, mask-required gaming tables along with mask-required elevators.

For more information on their reopening, click HERE.