LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lincoln Historic Site (LHS) is planning to host the first presentation of its lecture series with Knutt Peterson, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Cave Specialist, on May 6. During the lecture, Peterson will discuss the work he has done in exploration and projects in the Fort Stanton Cave.

The lecture will be included with regular admission to the site. It will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Juan Church on the site grounds.

The LHS says their Lincoln Lecture Series will feature a new expert on the first Saturday of every month. For more information on the series, click here.