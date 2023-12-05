ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nü metal band Limp Bizkit announced its latest tour on Tuesday which includes a stop in Albuquerque.

“The Loserville Tour will be coming to the Isleta Amphitheater on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. Joining Limp Bizkit will be special guests Bones with Eddy Baker & Zavier Wulf, N8NOFACE, Corey Feldman, and Riff Raff as host and MC.

Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, Dec. 7. The general on-sale begins on Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. local time at loservilletour.com. The tour will hit a total of 24 cities next summer.

