ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Burque Live announced Monday that it has added more entertainment to it’s lineup with a new singer set to perform at a free concert and an upcoming series of downtown block parties.

Legendary soul singer Lee Fields will perform a free concert in downtown Albuquerque on Sept. 16. Fields has 20 albums and more than 40 singles. He has also taken the stage at almost every major festival and relevant venue including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Newport Folk, Roskilde, Outside Lands, Rock en Seine, Carnegie Hall, the Olympia in Paris, and the Paradiso in Amsterdam.

Wu-Tang Clan founding member GZA, backed by the Phunky Nomads, will also perform at the concert. The show will be from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the outdoor stage, located at 107 6th St. NW. Central Avenue will be closed from 5th Street to 8th Street. The show is free for all ages but people will have to register for tickets ahead of time online.

Downtown block parties

Burque Live also plans to host downtown block parties across the downtown area. People are invited to experience music, food and shopping in the events.

Upcoming block parties:

Saturday, Aug. 26: 2nd Street (between Lead and Coal) Block Party

Wednesday, Sept. 20: EDo Walkable Wednesday Shop and Stroll

Saturday, Sept. 23: 7th and Central Block Party

Event details are available online and will be updated throughout the series