Launchpad presents virtual “Night of the Living Cover Bands”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bands from the past were resurrected this Halloween for an Albuquerque venue’s Night of the Living Cover Bands. “Welcome…to the Night of the Living Cover Bands,” said host Barney Lopez via a YouTube stream.

The Launchpad hosted their annual Halloween event to celebrate the spooky season online in a COVID-safe way. Ten local acts performed cover sets of artists like Aerosmith, The Clash, and Sia.

The venue has been hosting virtual concerts all year to raise money while closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. They say the event drew $800 in monthly donors through Patreon, bringing that total to $1,700 a month. All proceeds go to help keep the venue from closing down.

