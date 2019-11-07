‘Last Christmas’ starring Emilia Clarks kicks off holiday season

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 29: Henry Golding and Emilia Clarke attend the “Last Christmas” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on October 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

(KRQE)-‘Tis the season for holiday movies. This year, “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke leads a new holiday rom-com based on a popular Christmas song.

Inspired by the George Michael song, “Last Christmas” stars Clarke and Henry Golding in the story of a woman who becomes stuck in a rut after a near-death experience until a mysterious meeting turns things around. The soundtrack is full of Michael’s music including an unreleased tune.

Clarke, well known for her “Game of Thrones” performance, gets to show off her funny side as well as her singing. The cast says it’s a holiday romantic-comedy with plenty of positive messages grounded in reality.