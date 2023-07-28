ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, July 28, is the last chance to catch one of Bernalillo County’s “Movies in the Park” for 2023. The county has shown various movies for free in parks near the Albuquerque area, and tonight will be the final movie showing for the summer.

Friday night, the showing will be of the Disney/Pixar film “Lightyear” at Los Padillas Community Center. The movie starts at dusk on the south side of the center near Isletta Casino. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs, food, and drinks.