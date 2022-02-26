ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s still time to make it out to the U.S. Army Field Band’s performance Saturday at the Kimo Theatre. The performance kicks off at 7:00 p.m. with music from military movies ranging from “Saving Private Ryan” to “The Great Escape.”
Tickets are free but need to be reserved ahead of time.