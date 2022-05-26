ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The KiMo Theatre will get a little stranger on Thursday night. The downtown theater will host a special screening for cast and crew to celebrate the fourth season of Stranger Things. It was shot mostly in New Mexico and features several well-known places like Eldorado High School and Roller King.

This round of filming employed 325 New Mexico crew members, 70 New Mexico principal cast members, and 700 New Mexico background actors and extras. Season four will be streaming on Netflix starting Friday.

The KiMo will host another screening on June 4 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the June 4 showing are free and will be available at abqtickets.com on a first-come, first-serve basis.