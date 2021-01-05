Kid Rock announces $100k donation to ‘Barstool Fund’ for struggling businesses

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

(WTVO) — American musician Kid Rock made a generous contribution to the ongoing ‘Barstool Fund,’ which is meant to raise money for struggling businesses across the country. The ‘Devil Without a Cause’ announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he was donating $100,000 to the fund.

Founder of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy introduced the Barstool Fund on Dec. 17 on Twitter. He said he hopes the company can “bridge gap until COVID’s done” and business owners can go back to making a living.

More than $18 million has been raised to assist 74 small businesses until they can get back on their feet — and numbers keep climbing.

Up Next:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES