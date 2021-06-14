Justin Bieber, Lil Baby to headline Made in America festival

[1] Man who owned Rio Rancho home where girl was found dead testifies Day four of the trial of the man accused of killing and raping a six-year-old girl continues on Tuesday. Leland Hust is accused of killing Ariana Jade Romero at Winston Scates Rio Rancho home in 2018. Scates took the stand on Monday in court, telling the jury he woke up on the morning of August 11 when he heard screaming. That's when Scates says he found his son trying to perform CPR on Romeo and later saw Hust outside, distraught. Scates own behavior was questioned on the stand. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to criminal sexual contact of another young girl.

[2] NM needs to more than double vaccine doses to reach reopen deadline In order for the state to reopen by the end of June, a 60% vaccination rate is needed and the state says we are still coming up short. Right now, only 49% of New Mexicans are fully vaccinated. Incentives like getting $100 to get the shot this week are happening. KRQE News 13 asked the governor's office what will happen if we don't reach the target goal. In an emailed statement, the governor's office says we would remain at the Turquoise level until we reach 60%.