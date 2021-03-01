Jodie Foster wins Golden Globe for portrayal of Albuquerque lawyer

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Jodie Foster earned a Golden Globe Sunday night for her portrayal of a New Mexico lawyer in the movie, The Mauritanian. Foster played Nancy Hollander, an Albuquerque lawyer who, alongside fellow lawyer Teri Duncan, represented Mohamedou Slahi.

Slahi was detained for 14 years, suspected of involvement in the 9/11 attacks but was never charged. Hollander and Duncan represented him between 2005 and 2016. Foster won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting actress.

Story continues below

Both lawyers graduated from the University of New Mexico Law School. During the case, Hollander and Duncan would return to UNM to ask law students for help. According to STX Films, Slahi played by Tahar Rahim was in prison for years eventually finding allies in defense attorney Hollander and her associate Duncan played by Shailene Woodley. The movie is based on the New York Times best-selling memoir and is now in theaters.