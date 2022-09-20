LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Jeff Dunham is returning to New Mexico to pay tribute to the New Mexico State University icon Barbara Hubbard. Dunham will emcee the event called “95 and Very Much Alive” at NMSU’s Pan Am Center on October 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Dunham was the winner of an American Collegiate Talent Showcase (ACTS) organized by Hubbard. Dunham brought Hubbard on stage in 2016 during his performance at the Pan Am Center and presented her with a $25,000 check to support her ACTS scholarship fund.

Brennin Hunt will also be in attendance and perform. Hunt, a star of Fox’s “RENT Live,” attributes his success to Hubbard.

Tickets for the event are $100 or a table of 10 for $1,000, which includes dinner and a cash bar. Sponsorships are also available. Tickets can be purchased at www.acts4ever.com or at Ashley’s Furnicate in Albuquequeruqe at 3299 Paseo Del Rey NW Albuquerque, NM 87120.

The Pan Am Center is located at 1810 E University Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88003.