ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are freshening up their food menu for the summer with some tasty new meals for fans. Chef Griego is back, and this time, with more barbecue than ever.

New menu items include the BBQ Pulled Pork Hot Dog, the Cluck-A-Cue, the Macattack, the Piggy Burger, and the Slow-Roasted Baby Back Ribs. All new items feature spins on classic barbecue foods.

Chef Griego says, “My favorite is called the piggy burger. It’s a hamburger, and it has pig candy on top of it. It’s a spicy burger. It’ll light up all your sensations there.” All of the new menu items will be available on July 3 at the Independence Day Celebration, when the Isotopes take on the El Paso Chihuahuas.