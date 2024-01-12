ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isleta Resort and Casino is expanding its casino hours. The resort and casino will now be open 24 hours on the weekends.

The new hours will begin on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. “Our goal is to be the premier entertainment venue of the Southwest by providing our guests with a variety of fun. We have been inundated with requests to gamble longer on the weekends,” a statement from Karl Waitner, chief executive officer of Isleta Resort and Casino, read in part.

Isleta is not the only Albuquerque-area casino to expand its hours. Earlier this month, Sandia Resort and Casino announced that it will now be open from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. seven days a week.