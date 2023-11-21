NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A study from snowseasoncentral.com ranked all of the 50 United States to determine which are the most snowsports-obsessed and whether each state prefers snowboarding or skiing. According to the study, New Mexico is in the middle of the ranking, in spot No. 25 out of 50, for being the most snowsports-obsessed. The results show that snowboarding is more popular than skiing in the Land of Enchantment.

To determine the ranking, the study analyzed each state based on its Google search data of snowsport-related terms between November 2022 and October 2023. New Mexico landed in spot No. 25, with 43,309 snowsport-related searches per 100,000 people.

The state that ranked as the most snowsports-obsessed, Vermont, had 356,126 snowsports-related searches over the same time period per capita, and the state that ranked as the least snowsports-obsessed, Mississippi, had only 12,314 searches. New Mexico’s neighboring state, Colorado, had 194,885 searches per capita and landed in spot No. 2 in the ranking.

To figure out each state’s preferred snow sport, the study looked at the percentage of Google searches containing terms related to skiing versus snowboarding. New Mexico’s results showed that 73% of searches related to snowboarding, while 27% related to skiing; this aligns fairly evenly with the national results, which showed that 61% of search interest was for snowboarding and 39% was for skiing between November 2022 and October 2023. Only three states showed a preference for skiing in the study: Vermont, Massachusetts, and Louisiana.

To learn more about each state’s preference for snowsports, click here.