Investigation underway for fatal movie set shooting, 911 calls released

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies were back on the set of ‘Rust’ on Friday talking to more witnesses and collecting more evidence. The film’s producer and star, Alec Baldwin, fired a prop gun, killing one and injuring another at the movie set at Bonanza Creek Ranch.

The set has been closed since the fatal incident on Thursday afternoon. The shooting is shaking the New Mexico film community. Baldwin shot a prop gun that killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, the film’s director of photography. Baldwin also hit and injured the film’s director, Joel Souza, who was taken to Christus St. Vincent.

According to a Tweet from one of the film’s actresses, Frances Fisher, the director has been released from the hospital but the Christus St. Vincent isn’t confirming that.

Local assistant prop master, Aaron Aragon, says there are thorough safety protocols whenever a gun is on set. While the gun is real, the ammunition typically used is not but he says it can still be dangerous. “You’re going to have gun smoke, you’re going to have muzzle flash and flair from the explosion itself. So it is a small explosion and even in itself can be dangerous,” said Aragon.

Baldwin spoke out on Twitter on Friday. He says he is fully cooperating with the investigation. KRQE News 13 reached out to the New Mexico Film Office for comment on the fatal shooting. The office shared the following statement on Friday:

The New Mexico Film Office’s statement on the incident that occurred on the set of Rust on October 21, 2021: pic.twitter.com/B8r1JU1bT3 — New Mexico Film Office (@NMFilmOffice) October 22, 2021

The Santa Fe County District Attorney’s Office sent the following statement on Friday:

“This case is still in its preliminary states of investigation. We are assisting the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and have offered our full support to them. At this time, we do not know if charges will be filed. We will look into all facts and evidence of the case with great discretion and have further information at a later time. Our thoughts are with all affected by this tragedy.” First Judicial District Attorney, Mary Carmack-Altwies

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office did not expect to release any more information on the investigation on Friday.