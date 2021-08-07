Indian Pueblo Cultural Center to host “Intimate Indigenous” dinner packages

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center has announced a series of dining events that will go into 2022. The “Intimate Indigenous Experience” will include a dinner and take place at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center’s courtyard or Pottery Room.

According to a press release, all dinners will be curated and prepared by the Indian Pueblo Kitchen’s Executive Chef Ray Naranjo along with guest chefs and the kitchen’s Chef de Partie Benjamin Shendo joining Naranjo at the Aug. 21 event.

The dinners will be held on:

  • Aug, 21
  • Sept. 18
  • Oct. 23
  • Jan. 22
  • Feb. 26

Each menu will include an appetizer, first course, second course, and dessert. Each course will be served on two small plates, with one prepared by each of the two chefs, and paired with specially selected wines. Ticket information is available on the Indian Pueblo Kitchen website.

