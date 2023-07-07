NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Entertainment Magazine is hosting the inaugural New Mexico Entertainment Awards Friday, July 7, at the Kimo Theater in Albuquerque. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

The event will honor the 200 finalists that made the top five in 40 different categories recognizing their contributions to the arts and entertainment industry in the state. The awards will start with a red carpet entrance for the nominees, followed by live music and performances from local talent. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the New Mexico Entertainment website.