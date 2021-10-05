Imogene Hughes, proprietor of iconic old west ranch has died

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The film world is remembering a woman who left her mark on a long list of iconic westerns. Imogene Hughes, the long-time proprietor of Bonanza Creek Ranch, died Monday according to her family.

The sprawling property south of Santa Fe started appearing in movies in the 1950s. It became a go-to place for filming westerns in the 80s when Hughes helped created the old west homestead for the film ‘Silverado.’ More set building and productions followed including ‘Lonesome Dove,’ ‘3:10 to Yuma,’ and the western comedy ‘A Million Ways to Die in the West.’

When Hughes was inducted into the New Mexico Film Hall of Fame in 2018, they described her as “tour de force in the expanding film scene of New Mexico and a beacon to women all over.” Hughes’ family says the outpouring of love and condolences they have already received is a testament to how many lives she touches.