‘I am doing great’: Bob Odenkirk gives quick Twitter update

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk says he’s doing great after having a small heart attack a few weeks ago. The actor posted the update on Twitter saying he’s had his very own “It’s a wonderful life” week of people insisting he makes the world slightly better.

Story continues below:

A few weeks ago, the 58-year-old actor revealed he had a small heart attack when he collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. He said they were able to clear the blockage without surgery saying he will be back soon.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman, the “criminal lawyer” who appeared in dozens of episodes of “Breaking Bad” before getting his own spin-off.

Both shows were shot in and mostly set in New Mexico.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES