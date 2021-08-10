‘I am doing great’: Bob Odenkirk gives quick Twitter update

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk says he’s doing great after having a small heart attack a few weeks ago. The actor posted the update on Twitter saying he’s had his very own “It’s a wonderful life” week of people insisting he makes the world slightly better.

A few weeks ago, the 58-year-old actor revealed he had a small heart attack when he collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. He said they were able to clear the blockage without surgery saying he will be back soon.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman, the “criminal lawyer” who appeared in dozens of episodes of “Breaking Bad” before getting his own spin-off.

Both shows were shot in and mostly set in New Mexico.