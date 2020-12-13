Hundreds of locals come out to COVID-safe light show at botanic garden

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now, those wanting to see holiday lights can head to the BioPark’s Botanic Gardens.

The BioPark says its new evening hours follow COVID-safe practices and they’re letting in just 150 people per half hour. They say it should be about 1,000 people per evening allowed into the gardens.

So far, they say the community has really supported what they are doing. “We were really surprised to see we sold out for our first night, which is a little over a thousand tickets. We’re thrilled to know our community was excited to come back,” said Stephanie Stowell, director of the Albuquerque BioPark.

Visitors can buy tickets online for the garden’s evening hours, open Wednesday through Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery