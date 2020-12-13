Hundreds of locals come out to COVID-safe light show at botanic garden

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now, those wanting to see holiday lights can head to the BioPark’s Botanic Gardens.

The BioPark says its new evening hours follow COVID-safe practices and they’re letting in just 150 people per half hour. They say it should be about 1,000 people per evening allowed into the gardens.

So far, they say the community has really supported what they are doing. “We were really surprised to see we sold out for our first night, which is a little over a thousand tickets. We’re thrilled to know our community was excited to come back,” said Stephanie Stowell, director of the Albuquerque BioPark.

Visitors can buy tickets online for the garden’s evening hours, open Wednesday through Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.