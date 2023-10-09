NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hundreds have been gathering to celebrate the rich culture and history of indigenous peoples. In the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Santa Fe, dancers from various pueblos came together to perform traditional dances all weekend long.

The gathering is in remembrance of the trials, tribulations, and endurance of indigenous peoples and in celebration of indigenous culture and strength. “Today, we celebrate the indigenous people here at Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. We’re doing that by sharing culture with not just the people that are visiting us, but also the people of New Mexico,” said Monique Silva, director of guest services.

Dancers representing Pojoaque, Zuni, Nambe, Taos, and Oak Canyon performed from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Monday, October 9. Monday was the last day of a weekend-long celebration.