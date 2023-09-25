LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Los Lunas Recreation Division is getting in the holiday spirit at its Badlands Drive-In Theater. The division announced its list of movie showings for the remainder of the year and for part of next year.

The following movies will be shown outdoors on the silver screen this year:

Oct. 6: “The Ring”

Oct. 13: “Friday the 13th”

Oct. 21: “Halloweentown”

Nov. 10: “Knives Out”

Nov. 18: “Free Birds”

*Dec 15: “Polar Express”

*Dec. 16: “Elf”

*Dec. 17: “The Grinch”

*The showings in December will have campfire availability.

2024 movie schedule:

Jan. 12: “Mean Girls”

Jan. 20: “The Amazing Spider-Man”

Feb. 9: “Pulp Fiction”

Feb. 17 “Shark Tale”

March 8: “John Wick”

March 16: “Hop”

April 12: “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”

April 20: “The Benchwarmers”

May 4: “Star Wars”

May 10: “21 Jump Street”

May 18: “Nacho Libre”

June 7: “Shrek”

June 15: “White Chicks”

July 12: “Top Gun Maverick”

July 20: “Sandlot”

Ticket cost is $15 per vehicle. The cost for a site with a campfire is $30 per vehicle. Gates open at 7 p.m. with showings starting at dark. Click here to buy tickets.