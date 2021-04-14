“Holiday in Santa Fe” Lifetime movie now filming in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office has announced that a new Lifetime movie, “Holiday in Santa Fe” has started production in New Mexico. According to a news release from the Film Office, the film is directed by Jody Hahn and produced by Mario Lopez and Mark Roberts.

“We are very excited about this production being filmed in New Mexico. Mario Lopez has already been a major advocate on behalf of Santa Fe, New Mexico, our crew, our local businesses, and our culture, in his short time in our state,” Amber Dodson said in part in the same news release, Director, New Mexico Film Office.

The production reportedly will employ approximately 20 New Mexico crew members and 50 New Mexico background talent.

“I love Santa Fe! Everyone has been terrific. Jennifer LaBar Tapia at the Santa Fe Film Office was instrumental in bringing us here and the community has been very welcoming. I hope to come back and shoot here again soon,” said Mario Lopez in the same news release.

The news release states that “Holiday in Santa Fe” is the story of a family-owned business, Casa de Milagro. A tight-knit family creates ornaments and decorations inspired by Mexican Christmas traditions. The award-winning creations have become collectors’ items and the unique pieces are highly sought after each holiday season. Siblings Tony, played by Mario Lopez, and Magdalena played by Aimee Garcia, help run the shop in Santa Fe, but after an unexpected death in the family, they struggle to find its heart.

An executive, Belinda Sawyer played by Emeraude Toubia, at one of the largest greeting card/holiday décor chains has had its eye on the Milagro company and sees opportunity. As Tony fights for the future of the company, Belinda comes into town set on acquiring Casa de Milagro, but when she meets Tony, sparks fly, and she realizes that there is more to Casa de Milagro.

“Holiday in Santa Fe is a feel-good Christmas movie that New Mexicans should look forward to watching, because of the way this production team has embraced our charming city. Mario Lopez and his talented team of producers put a lot of thought and time into writing the script to showcase Santa Fe’s history and culture, including using local artisans and musicians,” said Film Liaison Jennifer LaBar Tapia in a news release. “We are grateful to Mario Lopez and Lifetime for bringing this project to our city and we look forward to the end result.”