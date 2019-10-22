Hogwarts Christmas tree topper perfect for Harry Potter fans

Entertainment

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Hallmark

(KRQE)- This year, Harry Potter fans can make their house feel even more magical with a Hogwarts Christmas tree topper, but it’ll cost them a pretty penny.

Hallmark’s topper lights up and plays Hedwig’s theme song from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” at the touch of a button. The decoration is part of Hallmark’s “Harry Potter Storytellers” collection and retails for $119.99.

Other items in the collection include a Harry, Ron and Hermione ornaments which retail around $29 each.

According to Hallmark’s website, when the three characters together they “play an epic light and sound performance from the feature film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

View full collection of “Harry Potter” ornaments on Hallmark’s website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss