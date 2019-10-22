Hogwarts Christmas tree topper perfect for Harry Potter fans

(KRQE)- This year, Harry Potter fans can make their house feel even more magical with a Hogwarts Christmas tree topper, but it’ll cost them a pretty penny.

Hallmark’s topper lights up and plays Hedwig’s theme song from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” at the touch of a button. The decoration is part of Hallmark’s “Harry Potter Storytellers” collection and retails for $119.99.

Other items in the collection include a Harry, Ron and Hermione ornaments which retail around $29 each.

According to Hallmark’s website, when the three characters together they “play an epic light and sound performance from the feature film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

View full collection of “Harry Potter” ornaments on Hallmark’s website.