Hobbs native receives Oscar nomination

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – One Hobbs native received an Oscar nomination this week. Erica Rinvinoja, a 1995 Hobbs High graduate and two-time Emmy award-winning writer received her first Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for the film “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.

Erica has been nominated for times for a Primetime Emmy Award winning in 2008 and 2009 for her writing work on Comedy Central’s “South Park”. Erica’s other popular film credits include 2016’s “Trolls”, and 2019’s “The Addams Family”, and even “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2”. The 93rd Academy Awards is set to air on April 25.