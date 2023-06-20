SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is invited to take part in the building of Zozobra before the 99th annual burning this September. Public Stuff Day will take place this Saturday, June 24, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Santa Fe Place Mall on Cerrillos Road.

Zozobra’s massive structure, spanning 50 by 55 feet, needs to be stuffed with shredded paper prior to the burning. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe is hosting the stuffing party and will provide pizza for all and ice cream for kids courtesy of Rivera Family Funerals.