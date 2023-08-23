NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The viral trash bags from 2022 are back. Hefty is once again offering their Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong Trash Bags for the fall season.

Beginning in September, the bags will be available at Walmart, Target, Hy-Vee, as well as online. “When we saw just how quickly our Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Ultra Strong Trash Bags sold out last year, we knew we had struck a powerful nerve with fall fans,” said Brian Lutz, senior brand manager at Reynolds Consumer Products. “This year, we wanted to reward that pumpkin spice love in an even bigger way, and so we’ve made Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice Trash Bags available for purchase in-store at key retailers. We hope pumpkin lovers all ove rthe country will enjoy getting to indulge in their pumpkin spice obsession in this unexpected way, while Hefty’s odor-control technology keeps their homes smelling clean.”

In 2022, the bag was offered as a limited-edition item that sold out in under three minutes. More information is available on the Hefty website.