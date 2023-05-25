ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The bands headlining the 2023 UFO Festival in Roswell has been announced. There will be live music on the evenings of Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1 at DeBremond Field on West 11th Street between Orth Richardson and North Pennsylvania avenues.

Country music trio Runaway Jane headlines Saturday night. They’ve opened for such artists as Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood. In 2018, their single “Buy My Own Drinks” got into the top five on the Mediabase Country Music Chart, which hadn’t happened to a single from a female country group since 2003. Runaway Jane hits the stage at 9:00 p.m.

New Mexico-based country artist Austin Van will also perform on Saturday as well as the winner of the annual Battle of the Bands to start things off. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. and music starts at 6:00 p.m. On Friday, American Tejano band Siggno will headline with openers The Roulettes and I-10.

Tickets for each concert night are $20 for general admission or $75 for VIP tickets. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 26 at 10:00 a.m. on the UFO Festival website.