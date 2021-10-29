Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

(THE CONVERSATION) Could the poop of some cancer patients hold the key to treating certain cancers in all people?

What does cancer have to do with poop? In the past few years, researchers around the world, including us, have realized that the gut bacteria – what we call the gut microbiome – of cancer patients may hold the key to improving cancer therapies for patients. Exactly how this happens is unclear, but may be linked to the ability of gut bacteria to boost our natural immune responses.