¡Globalquerque! to require COVID vaccination, negative test to enter

PLACITAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Avokado Artists, the producers behind ¡Globalquerque!, New Mexico’s Annual Celebration of World Music & Culture, announced on Thursday that those who attend this year’s festival will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test to enter. A Friday morning press release states this is due to the rising COVID-19 cases and the surge of the Delta variant.

This requirement extends to all staff, volunteers, artists, as well as audience members. The negative COVID test and vaccination will need to have been within 48 hours of entering. The ¡Globalquerque! festival is in its 17th year and is set to be held on September 17 and 18.

Organizers are also strongly encouraging all attendees to wear masks while on festival grounds. The event will be at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.