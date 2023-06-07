ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark Zoo, Botanic Garden, and Aquarium have launched their new BioPark Connections program, allowing guests to connect with nature in new ways. The program offers demonstrations, keeper chats, training sessions, tours, storytimes, and more.
All of the experiences are free with regular admission, and BioPark staff and volunteers lead the events. To see a calendar detailing the list of upcoming connections, click here.
BioPark Connection Locations
- Hippos
- Elephants
- Sharks
- Penguins
- Capybaras
- Lemurs
- Raptors
- Komodo Dragon Walk
- BUGarium
- Aquarium divers
- Ambassador animal meet and greets
- Curandera Garden
- Sasebo Japanese Garden
For planning purposes, guests are encouraged to get their tickets online ahead of their visit. The ABQ BioPark says, “Animal well-being, health, and safety are the BioPark’s top priorities, and the animal and plant care teams may occasionally need to cancel BioPark Connections.”