ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark Zoo, Botanic Garden, and Aquarium have launched their new BioPark Connections program, allowing guests to connect with nature in new ways. The program offers demonstrations, keeper chats, training sessions, tours, storytimes, and more.

All of the experiences are free with regular admission, and BioPark staff and volunteers lead the events. To see a calendar detailing the list of upcoming connections, click here.

BioPark Connection Locations

Hippos

Elephants

Sharks

Penguins

Capybaras

Lemurs

Raptors

Komodo Dragon Walk

BUGarium

Aquarium divers

Ambassador animal meet and greets

Curandera Garden

Sasebo Japanese Garden

For planning purposes, guests are encouraged to get their tickets online ahead of their visit. The ABQ BioPark says, “Animal well-being, health, and safety are the BioPark’s top priorities, and the animal and plant care teams may occasionally need to cancel BioPark Connections.”