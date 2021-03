NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another one of George R.R. Martin’s books is being turned into a movie. According to IMDb, Martin’s book “In the Lost Lands” is being turned into a film.

The book is one of Martin’s earlier works. The website says the movie follows a sorceress through the lost lands in search of a magical power that allows a person to transform into a werewolf. The movie is set to star Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista and is in production.