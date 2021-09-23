Game show ‘Nobody’s Hero’ filming in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A game show will begin filming in New Mexico. The show ‘Nobody’s Hero’ is a trivia show where players work their way up a money ladder either by answering questions correctly or by persuading others that they have the right answer.

The game show is produced by those behind some big Netflix shows like Nailed It! and Sugar Rush. Alan Carter who worked on The Voice is directing the show. The production will employ about 60 New Mexico crew members.

